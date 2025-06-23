Shedeur Sanders reacts to Travis Hunter signing massive $46,650,000 Jaguars rookie contract

Shedeur Sanders had a nightmare 2025 NFL Draft experience. However, his former Colorado Buffaloes teammate Travis Hunter had a selection process that almost could not have gone better. Hunter was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft by a team that seems to value both his offensive and defensive talents in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ad

On June 22, the Jaguars respected Hunter by officially announcing the signing of his major rookie deal. In a post released to X, the Jaguars highlighted how they had signed wide receiver Travis Hunter to a contract.

"We have signed WR Travis Hunter. @TravisHunterJr | @Dream_Finders." the post said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, the Jacksonville club did not stop there. They then posted another photo shortly afterwards, highlighting how they had signed defensive back Travis Hunter as well.

"We have signed DB Travis Hunter. @TravisHunterJr | @Dream_Finders." the post said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the latter post, Sanders made sure to re-post it and detail his respect for his good friend and former teammate.

Shedeur Sanders @ShedeurSanders LINK 🤞🏽

Ad

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal in full for Hunter is a four year contract worth $46,649,114, one that includes a $30,566,628 signing bonus.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders appear to be on very different NFL journey's

A few months ago, there was a belief that both Sanders and Hunter would be star players in the NFL in 2025, given their college football resume and projected draft position. However, after a noisy draft process for Sanders, there are now questions and real concern about his chances of starting for the Cleveland Browns next year.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hunter has been treated like the generational talent that he is since being drafted by the Jaguars. By all accounts from Jaguars practices, Hunter has been impressing the team with his strong skills on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

As a result, the most likely situation based on recent trends is that Hunter will play a prominent role for Jacksonville on Day 1 while Sanders fights for a backup role in a crowded Cleveland quarterback room.

Only time will tell how Hunter and Sanders' rookie seasons play out. However, it looks for the moment like the former Colorado teammates are on very different NFL journey's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.