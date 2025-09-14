Shedeur Sanders rejected Ravens' draft offer to be Lamar Jackson's backup

Shedeur Sanders' draft weekend drop will go down as one of the most surprising slides in the history of the event. In January, most expected Sanders to be picked in the top two. As the picks turned into hours and then days, he waited. Eventually, many mocks ended up being right in the end with Sanders joining the Cleveland Browns, albeit in the fifth round instead of the top five picks.

However, those mocks easily could have been wrong, but if not for Sanders' camp being choosy, even on Day 3. At least, that is what one NFL insider has suggested. In a September 13 ESPN story posted by Adam Schefter, Sanders rejected the Baltimore Ravens for one simple reason.

"The Baltimore Ravens were planning to draft Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with the No. 141 pick, league sources told ESPN. But before the Ravens could turn in the card, the former Colorado star let it be known to Baltimore that he didn't want to be on a roster with Lamar Jackson, where he wouldn't have a chance to play anytime soon, according to league sources," Schefter wrote.

"As it turned out, Sanders had an opportunity to go a few picks earlier in this year's NFL draft than he actually did. But before he could be picked by Baltimore, Sanders halted the Ravens," Schefter later added.

Of course, now Shedeur Sanders finds himself as a backup on a different squad, waiting for his chance to show the world that he was done a massive disservice in April. Unless something shocking happens, it appears the wait will continue past the September 14 battle against the Ravens.

Shedeur Sanders forced to watch mentor enjoy second shot at ex-protege Lamar Jackson

Shedeur Sanders at Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

While the slide for Sanders was stunning, he is only now feeling the first true effects of April's turn of events. At this time last year, he was sinking his teeth into the season as the starter. Now, he is carrying the clipboard, forced to watch his team take on one opponent they have their own history with.

John Harbaugh coached Joe Flacco before Lamar Jackson and oversaw the transition from the pocket gunslinger to the speed demon scrambling prototype.

While it has worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco has a second chance (lost 24-9 to the Ravens in 2022) to take revenge on the franchise that effectively forced him into his backup/bridge quarterback situation that has defined the last seven years of his career.

Week 2 will be about Joe Flacco, and all Shedeur Sanders can do is watch and bide his time, hoping to overtake not just him but also rookie Dillon Gabriel, whom he sits behind on the depth chart. Perhaps by the time the Browns face the Ravens on November 16, Sanders will be the one leading the charge. At least, that is what he has every reason to fight for.

