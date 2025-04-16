Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of the town heading into this year's NFL draft. The quarterback has been linked with several teams, and recently had a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In an episode on his "2Legendary" podcast that was released on Tuesday, Sanders opened up on his meeting with the Steelers.

"So, I was in Vegas for a couple of days, just relaxing and chilling," Sanders said (0:47). "The next two weeks' schedule, out of nowhere, it was one morning I was in Vegas. Then, my dad called me and I found out I was going to Pittsburgh. So, then that morning, we set the schedule for the next morning, flying out.

"So, then I took a long flight to Pittsburgh. Time changed, everything was crazy. Got there, went to a hotel and chilled. Went to the facility, talked to the coaches and everything. It was real fun, it was cool and it was chill. The environment was fun."

The Steelers are yet to land a top quarterback this offseason, after letting Russell Wilson and Justin Fields leave in the free agency market. They are likely to sign four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers, and have also been closely linked with Sanders.

Many believe that Sanders is a top-10 pick at the draft. If that is the case, then the Steelers, who hold the No. 21 pick, might need to trade up to land the CU star.

Shedeur Sanders impressed as pro day, boosting his stock ahead of NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Many believed that Shedeur Sanders' draft stock had fallen since he did not partake in the physical drills at the Scouting Combine. However, the QB flaunted his skills at his pro day on April 4, completing 58 out of 63 passes, with only three incompletions, which were attributed to drops.

Sanders is regarded as the second-best QB in this year's draft class, only behind Miami's Cam Ward. So, it will be interesting to see where the Colorado star lands in the big league.

In his final year at CU, Sanders threw for 4,134 passing yards, with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for four TDs as well, as Colorado finished with a 9-4 record.

