Shedeur Sanders reveals his first team to visit pre-NFL draft 2025

Shedeur Sanders already knows the first team he'll visit in the pre-NFL draft process.

On Tuesday, ESPN Cleveland released a video on X where Sanders shared that he'll be visiting the Cleveland Browns first. Cleveland holds the second overall pick in the draft. With injury-plagued quarterback Deshaun Watson on Cleveland's roster, a Sanders selection could be on its radar. Sanders added that he'll visit the New York Giants next, who hold the third overall pick.

New York is also a potential landing spot for Sanders. The Giants are in desperate need of a QB and will likely give him some serious consideration.

Sanders could go also earlier in the night. The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall selection and need a QB after a disappointing showing from Will Levis. Sanders and Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward are viewed as the top signal-callers in the 2025 class.

Several teams in the top 10 could take a chance at either of them, not to mention the possibility of a trade.

Shedeur Sanders posts impressive collegiate numbers ahead of NFL debut

Shedeur Sanders had an excellent collegiate career after completing two years with Jackson State and two more with the Colorado Buffaloes. Throughout his collegiate career, he was coached by his father and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Last season was Shedeur's best, as he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Those numbers caught the attention of NFL scouts, propelling him into the top spot on many draft analysts' boards. He'll enter the NFL and will be selected by a team looking to make him the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shedeur won't be the only Colorado Buffalo entering the draft in April. He'll be joined by his favorite on-field target and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who is expected to be a top draft pick. His brother, Shilo, has also declared for the draft as a defensive back and could potentially be selected in the later rounds.

The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled on April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

