Shedeur Sanders says he's trying to "bring Cleveland a Super Bowl" while speaking to high school students

Being a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft hasn't shaken Shedeur Sanders' confidence. The former Colorado passer, who will play for the Cleveland Browns, is in the city to begin his playing career. His first speech suggests he understands the responsibility.
Shedeur Sanders visited John Marshall High School and gave a great lesson on responsibility and motivation. He highlighted that his goal is to bring a Super Bowl to the franchise but also told the youngsters about his inspiration and what he's doing after being drafted:
"I just wanted to come out and see y'all. We working out every day. We've got a purpose, we've got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve. What inspires me to keep going? I would say, knowing that I've got a lot of people watching me. Knowing that I'm a positive influence to the youth. I'm trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The quarterback's speech also focused on listening to elders, mentioning how the youngsters have free will to do anything with their lives. However, Shedeur pointed out how the lack of listening and discipline will hurt them in the long term.
Shedeur Sanders unlikely to start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025
Despite mentioning that his goal is to bring a Super Bowl to the franchise, which doesn't have a ring in its gallery, the rookie is unlikely to have the chance to do so in 2025.
Shedeur Sanders will be competing for a roster spot with quarterback Dillon Gabriel, taken in the third round of the 2025 draft. The Browns' strategy of doubling their quarterbacks attracted interest from plenty of fans and analysts, who seemed confused by the use of resources from general manager Andrew Berry.
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, signed during free agency, is likely to be the Browns' starter in 2025. His current backup is Kenny Pickett, whom the Browns acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Deshaun Watson, entering the fourth year of his fully guaranteed five-year deal, isn't expected to play in 2025. He suffered a new Achilles injury in December, and his recovery is set to extend until the end of the year.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.