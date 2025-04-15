Shedeur Sanders sends 1-word message as Colorado plans to retire QB's jersey ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

After spending the first two years of his college career with Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders transferred to Colorado to play under his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' tutelage, and fared exceptionally well. The team struggled in his first season with the program, finishing a disappointing 4-7. However, the quarterback posted impressive numbers, racking up 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

Ad

In his final season in college football, Shedeur helped the program post a winning record in a complete campaign for the first time since 2016. The quarterback threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy race and climbed several teams' draft boards.

Shedeur played a critical role in helping the Buffaloes gain relevancy and take steps in the right direction toward his father's ultimate goal of turning the program into a college football powerhouse. For his contributions to Colorado's rise to fame, the university is honoring him by retiring his jersey number.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The quarterback is excited about the ceremony, scheduled for April 19th, where his former teammate Travis Hunter will also be on stage and have his jersey retired. He expressed his enthusiasm about the event on the Buffaloes' announcement post on Instagram with a one-word comment that read, "Legendary."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders and Hunter will join Byron White (24), Joe Romig (67), Bobby Anderson (11), and Rashaan Salaam (19) in having their jerseys retired at Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders draft projection: QB touted to join NFC South team

After wearing black and gold in his final two seasons in college football, Shedeur Sanders may continue wearing that colorway in the NFL. The quarterback, once touted as a top-three pick, was expected to slip outside the top 20 in the first round of the draft after the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants cooled their interest in him.

Ad

However, he's now the favorite to be the ninth pick in the draft and join the New Orleans Saints. Shedeur reportedly shot to the top of the franchise's draft board after news broke that veteran quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury and could undergo surgery that could force him to miss the entire 2025 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With their starting quarterback sidelined for an extended period, the Saints need a replacement and Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders, has already hinted that they could pick his son with the ninth overall pick for the role:

Expand Tweet

Whether New Orleans pulls the trigger and drafts Carr's long-term replacement in the first round remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Param Nagda Param Nagda is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with an MSc. in Sports Management and Business Analytics and over four years of experience in the field. Having been a sports fan all his life, pivoting to writing about it was a natural transition.



Param does not have a favorite NFL team as such and finds this to be an aid in writing from a completely objective perspective.



That doesn't detract from his love for the sport and Param's favorite Super Bowl was between the Patriots and Seahawks in early 2015. Tom Brady and the Patriots mounting a fourth-quarter comeback and Russell Wilson throwing the game-deciding pick right at the end is arguably the greatest Super Bowl moment ever.



When not writing about the NFL, Param supports a number of teams in many sports and enjoys fantasy football. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place