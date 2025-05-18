Shedeur Sanders shares biggest misconception of people about Browns rookie

Shedeur Sanders had a blunt response when asked about the biggest misconception about him. After his dramatic 2025 NFL draft slide, the rookie quarterback has kept his head up and started working as soon as he made it to Cleveland.

The Browns have a big question mark entering the 2025 NFL season, especially when it comes to their starting quarterback. Besides Sanders, they also have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel on the roster.

The Colorado Buffaloes product had a chat with Andrew Siciliano on Friday. He touched on the negative comments he's received since a young age, saying that he doesn't focus on the negativity fans spread on social media because he doesn't see that in real life.

"It's the same as it is every year, so I'm accustomed to it, I'm used to it," Shedeur said (14:10 onwards). "I don't even really focus on it. It don't live in my mind at all."

He talked about the biggest misconception people might have about him. Sanders rejected that and said that if they ask Browns staff about him, they would have nothing negative to say.

"I don't know what people think of me," Sanders said (14:25). "So, if we had just a questionnaire and put everybody in the building, what do you think about your door eventually? Then I'm pretty sure it'll be nothing but positive."

Shedeur Sanders has remained focused after dramatic draft slide

Shedeur Sanders didn't have an easy draft process, as he was initially projected to be selected within the first three or five picks. But Sanders ended up sliding to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns picked him with the No. 144 selection.

A lot was said about why the quarterback had fallen out of favor with NFL teams with some reports suggesting his behavior during the pre-draft process rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Shedeur Sanders isn't a lock to start in Cleveland next season, meaning he'll have to prove his value and compete against more experienced quarterbacks to earn his spot.

The Browns are coming off a 4-13 season and a turnaround is needed. It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds and how big of an impact Sanders can make.

