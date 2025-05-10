Shedeur Sanders has opened up on his regret after failing to be taken off the board on the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado quarterback was initially projected as a top pick and was widely expected to be among the first signal-callers taken after Cam Ward went first overall. His competition was supposed to be with Jaxson Dart, whom the Giants took in the opening day after trading up.
Instead, Shedeur Sanders kept dropping and was not picked until the fifth round. The Browns took him as their second quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. While many will argue that getting into the NFL is more important than where one was selected, and one only needs to look at Tom Brady's career for that, the Cleveland quarterback revealed that he was looking forward to being picked on the first day.
The reason was both adorable and heartbreaking as Shedeur Sanders was not focusing on his on-field future when waiting for his number to be called. Instead, he was thinking about his family and how both his parents, who are divorced, were both there rooting for him in the first round. He said,
"It was good to have all the family together. Um, finally, but I did just want to hug my dad and mom at the same time. That's the only thing why. That's the only thing that was on my mind, that I ain't go first day, bro."
He continued,
"It was because, like, what I was going to do was try to hug my mom and dad at the same time, just gonna bump shoulders or something like that. That's the only thing that I was down about, okay, I could admit that I didn't go the first day because, you know, like, since then, after first day, we just all chilling at the house. Everybody just doing what they doing."
Shedeur Sanders' mom proud of how her children have turned out
While Shedeur Sanders was showing his love for his parents, they could not be prouder of him. Deion Sanders has mentored his son throughout his career, which is well-known. But mother Pilar also had words of encouragement, posting,
“Confident ladies produce confident babies. No apologies!”
The Browns quarterback might have missed out on a moment with his mom and dad in the NFL Draft, but he now has the opportunity to create many such special moments on the field in the coming years.
