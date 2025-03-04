Shedeur Sanders' sister Deiondra reacts as Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara share a special moment online

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, once again showed why they are a beloved couple. Their latest picture together from the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party sparked discussion.

Taking to Instagram, Ciara posted their OOTD from the event with Russell, and called the veteran QB her "own award."

"Went home with my own award," read the whole caption.

To which, Russell, clearly in love, joked that if Ciara dressed like that again, they might end up having another baby.

"Dress like that again… dare u… Cinco coming shortly after… 😂🥴🤣😜," read his comment.

Among those who reacted was Deiondra Sanders, the daughter of NFL legend Deion Sanders and the sister of Shedeur Sanders, one of the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects.

She joined in on the fun, writing:

"Lord I see what you have done for others."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @ciara)

In the photo, Ciara looked stunning and confident in a sheer gown with feathered details. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson, wearing a sharp black suit and sunglasses, stood behind her.

Evidently, going by Shedeur Sanders' sister's comment, Deiondra sees Russell and Ciara's chemistry as marriage goals.

Deiondra Sanders is engaged to R&B singer Jacquees. The couple also has a son named Snow, who was born on August 9, 2024.

Russell Wilson and Ciara first met in March 2015 at a basketball game at the University of Wisconsin. Their connection was strong, and they soon became inseparable. In April 2015, they made their first public appearance as a couple at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In March 2016, Russell proposed to Ciara during a surprise trip to Seychelles. A few months later, on July 6, they were married in a lovely ceremony at Peckforton Castle in England.

Together, they have a beautiful blended family with four children.

Future Zahir Wilburn, born on May 19, 2014, is Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future. Ciara and Wilson's first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, was born on April 28, 2017. Their second child, Win Harrison Wilson, arrived on July 23, 2020. The youngest member of the family, Amora Princess Wilson, was born in December 2023.

Shedeur Sanders has been linked to Russell Wilson's team Steelers

Buffs' Shedeur Sanders is a popular name in NFL draft talks. His draft position has been hotly debated, especially after he skipped the NFL combine to focus on his pro day.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to Sanders as they consider their quarterback options.

Last season, they had both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but their performances were mixed. Wilson struggled toward the end, while Fields showed some potential. With their 21st overall pick, the Steelers could consider Shedeur Sanders as one of their options.

