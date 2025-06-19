Shedeur Sanders skipped court appearance after getting pulled over by Ohio State Patrol on June 6th: Report

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has had a rollercoaster past few months on the football field. Originally viewed as a top ten overall player in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders dropped all the way to the fifth round, No. 144 overall in the selection process.

Furthermore, Sanders is now involved in a four QB competition for the Browns starting role with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Although there is still a chance that he starts Week 1 of the 2025 season as the QB1, it does look somewhat unlikely at this point.

However, off the field, it appears as though Sanders has had some trouble as well. NFL analyst Brad Stainbrook took to the social media platform X on June 19 to outline how Sanders is currently in some legal trouble, stemming from an incident where the former Colorado QB was pulled over in his car.

The incident in question appears to be from June 6th, when Sanders was pulled over by members of the Ohio State Patrol in Medina County. However, it still remains unclear what the infringement was as the speed of Sanders' vehicle was not listed, according to Stainbrook.

"#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders was also pulled over by Ohio State Patrol in Medina County on June 6th, per public records. The speed was not listed. Sanders failed to appear in court on June 16th, the record shows." the post said.

At this time, the situation appears to still be developing, with news still coming in. As a result, it is still too premature to fully discuss what the fallout of the situation may be for Sanders.

On the football field, Sanders has performed well in OTA's and a mandatory mini camp by all accounts, showing his elite accuracy and ability to run an offensive unit.

Only time will tell whether Sanders begins Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season as the starting QB of the Cleveland Browns. However, it appears as though he will need to prove himself against three other talented QB's to win the coveted role.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

