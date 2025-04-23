Shedeur Sanders sparks Steelers rumors with cryptic shoutout to DK Metcalf and George Pickens 

Shedeur Sanders is increasingly becoming the favorite to become the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback of the future, and he may have just confirmed it himself. Speaking on Maxx Crosby's "The Rush" podcast on Tuesday, the Colorado alum was asked who his NFL Mount Rushmore of quarterback-receiver duos would be.
After naming Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, he said:
“Whoever is going to be the quarterback for DK Metcalf and George Pickens, whoever that is.”
Just over a week ago, NFL insider Peter Schrager revealed details about Sanders' "10/10", "really good" five-hour meeting with the Steelers on Pat McAfee's eponymous show, as well as how it could affect the organization's decision on him.
“He met with Arthur Smith. He met with Mike Tomlin. He went around the facility. That, to me, seems like a good backstop," Schrager said. "If worst comes to worst for Shedeur, 21 would be a really nice place for him to go. It would be a really good situation considering the weapons, the organization, the culture, the city.”
Shedeur Sanders draws mixed reactions from coaches and executives in latest evaluation
There is much to love and hate about Shedeur Sanders. On the positive side, he is voluminously accurate, as his career 70.1% completion percentage in college will show; and he has the mentality to turn around programs despite debilitating weakness, as he proved when he helped the Colorado Buffaloes go 8-5 in 2024 despite a lack of a proper offensive line and ground game.
One anonymous NFC assistant coach had this to say about him (via NFL.com):
"He's got ability to throw to all three levels. He's good on the ball-out, quick passing game...He's got a chance to be good... I think he can do it."
But on the negative side, he is not exactly a mobile dual-threat, finishing his career with barely positive rushing yardage (29). Sanders is also alleged to have a sense of arrogance – a trait that some believe comes with being the son of a Hall of Famer. An assistant coach called interviewing him as "the worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life".
"He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good," the assistant coach added.
He was seconded in this notion by an AFC executive who claimed that his interview "didn't go great" because he "makes you look small".
