Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks, alongside Cameron Ward, to be taken off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. While some mock drafts have projected him to be the second overall pick, the common consensus is that he will be among the first five players to hear their names called on Day 1 of the draft.

However, things changed on Sunday. After Sanders posted a picture on Instagram of him and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, reports broke out that Sanders had been spending a lot of time with Geno Smith this offseason.

Most fans assumed the 23-year-old must be picking his brain and learning what it takes to be a successful quarterback in the NFL. But a handful believed it was a hint that the two would be teaming up in Las Vegas and playing for the Raiders:

"It makes a lot of sense for the Raiders to draft Shedeur Sanders and use Geno Smith as a bridge QB. Remember, Tom Brady likes Sanders and has gone on record saying that NFL teams need to embrace taking their time developing young QBs." - Noted @DraftAnalyst365

"As a Raiders fan, we HAVE to draft Shadeur at 6." - Said @RJChicagoSports

"Raiders trade up for [Sanders]." - Pleaded @Rickymartello04

Falcons showed why the Raiders should draft Shedeur Sanders

The Raiders picking Shedeur Sanders sixth overall after signing Geno Smith this offseason may seem like a waste of draft resources. However, the veteran is 34, and his production could fall off a cliff in a year or two.

Drafting the former Buffaloes star would not only help Las Vegas have a terrific succession plan in place but would also allow the young quarterback to learn, and get comfortable with the playbook rather than being thrust into the spotlight.

There's also the possibility that Smith struggles as Kirk Cousins did for the Atlanta Falcons last season after signing a $180 million deal with the team in the offseason.

However, they had the foresight to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft, a highly criticized move at the time, which worked out perfectly. The rookie stepped in, impressed, and is now the starting quarterback.

It's unlikely that Sanders will be available when the Raiders are on the clock if they do not trade up. However, Las Vegas would be tempted to take him if he is.

