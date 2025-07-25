  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Shedeur Sanders is throwing to equipment guys": Analyst drops shocking claim about Browns QB's practice reps at training camp

"Shedeur Sanders is throwing to equipment guys": Analyst drops shocking claim about Browns QB's practice reps at training camp

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 25, 2025 19:05 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders has been throwing passes to equipment personnel at Cleveland Browns training camp, according to Aaron Goldhammer.

Ad

The ESPN Cleveland radio host talked about the reports that came out of Browns training camp. It pertained to the quarterback battle between Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett.

Goldhammer mentioned that Sanders wasn't throwing to receivers.

"Shedeur Sanders apparently is throwing not to receivers but to equipment guys.," Goldhammer said on Friday. They have got equipment guys snapping him the ball and then also running the routes. Mahomes is throwing to Kelce, Shedeur is throwing to equipment guys."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Sanders was expected to be one of, if not the top, drafted quarterback of the 2025 class. However, he slipped to the fifth round, with Cleveland saying they picked him due to his value at the selection. The franchise already used a third-round pick on Gabriel.

Sanders is in a four-man competition to determine who the Browns' starting quarterback will be for Week 1. However, with a veteran like Flacco, and a high pick in Gabriel also competing for the spot, the odds are stacked against Sanders.

Ad

Cleveland desperately continues search for franchise quarterback ahead of 2025 season

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns have had issues with finding a franchise quarterback for the past several years. The Deshaun Watson project has not worked out as hoped. He suffered several season-ending injuries since the trade in 2022, and Cleveland has essentially moved on from him.

Ad

With Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett, the Browns are hoping one of them would be capable of leading the team. However, it will be an uphill battle competing in the AFC North.

In a division with the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers, the Browns have a lot of room to make up to compete with their AFC North counterparts.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications