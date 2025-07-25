"Shedeur Sanders is throwing to equipment guys": Analyst drops shocking claim about Browns QB's practice reps at training camp

Shedeur Sanders has been throwing passes to equipment personnel at Cleveland Browns training camp, according to Aaron Goldhammer.The ESPN Cleveland radio host talked about the reports that came out of Browns training camp. It pertained to the quarterback battle between Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett.Goldhammer mentioned that Sanders wasn't throwing to receivers.&quot;Shedeur Sanders apparently is throwing not to receivers but to equipment guys.,&quot; Goldhammer said on Friday. They have got equipment guys snapping him the ball and then also running the routes. Mahomes is throwing to Kelce, Shedeur is throwing to equipment guys.&quot;Sanders was expected to be one of, if not the top, drafted quarterback of the 2025 class. However, he slipped to the fifth round, with Cleveland saying they picked him due to his value at the selection. The franchise already used a third-round pick on Gabriel.Sanders is in a four-man competition to determine who the Browns' starting quarterback will be for Week 1. However, with a veteran like Flacco, and a high pick in Gabriel also competing for the spot, the odds are stacked against Sanders.Cleveland desperately continues search for franchise quarterback ahead of 2025 seasonSyndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: ImagnThe Cleveland Browns have had issues with finding a franchise quarterback for the past several years. The Deshaun Watson project has not worked out as hoped. He suffered several season-ending injuries since the trade in 2022, and Cleveland has essentially moved on from him.With Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett, the Browns are hoping one of them would be capable of leading the team. However, it will be an uphill battle competing in the AFC North.In a division with the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers, the Browns have a lot of room to make up to compete with their AFC North counterparts.