  Shedeur Sanders trade rumors gain full steam as Browns insider drops latest update on Coach Prime's son's future in Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders trade rumors gain full steam as Browns insider drops latest update on Coach Prime's son's future in Cleveland

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 24, 2025 16:58 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders trade rumors gain full steam as Browns insider drops latest update on Coach Prime's son's future in Cleveland - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns are 2-5 for the season and reportedly looking to move pieces at the trade deadline. Cleveland is rumored to be interested in trading rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and veteran Browns insider Tony Grossi addressed those rumors.

In an appearance on ESPN Cleveland's "The Really Big Show," on Thursday, Grossi said that the Browns could be open to trading Sanders as they have Bailey Zappe on the practice squad, who can be Dillon Gabriel's backup if the former Colorado star leaves at the trade deadline.

"They're covered if that opportunity arose, because first, you got Zappe, who could serve as an emergency number. Two until DeShaun Watson, I've heard that they anticipate having him cleared medically after the bye week, which means they would then have up to three weeks to activate him, or they could activate him sooner than that.
So, timing wise it can happen. I just question who's inquiring about Shedeur Sanders. But if the Browns feel that they're covered, and they have an offer, why not?"

Deshaun Watson is rehabbing after rupturing his Achilles tendon for a second time earlier this year. His availability could play a role in Sanders' future with the Browns.

Former Browns star wants Shedeur Sanders to get more time with Browns amid trade rumors

The Browns moved on from Joe Flacco earlier this month by trading him to the Cincinnati Bengals. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has shown promise iin histhree starts for the team and ihasyet to throw an interception.

Rumors suggest Shedeur Sanders could opt for a trade because of his lack of playing time in Cleveland. Tony Grossi echoed that sentiment as he feels Browns coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't sseevalue in Sanders.

"I just don't think (Stefanski) considers (Sanders) a quarterback of value."

While Dillon Gabriel is set to make his fourth consecutive start against the New England Patriots on Sunday, former wide receiver Josh Cribbs wants the team to play Sanders.

"Not because Dillon is doing so bad, because he's not doing good enough," Cribbs said.

I t remains to be seen if the former Colorado star gets his much-awaited start with the team or is dealt at the trade deadline.

Chaitanya Prakash

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
