Shedeur Sanders’ trainer makes feelings clear on Colorado QB facing heat for 'cockiness'

With two weeks to go before the NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders remains a hot topic of discussion. The Colorado quarterback is likely to be selected in the first round, but his possible landing spots range from No. 2 (Cleveland Browns) to No. 21 (Pittsburgh Steelers), meaning that an anxious night could be coming his way.
Shedeur, son of former NFL cornerback legend Deion Sanders, is one of the most polarizing prospects of the class. His unwavering confidence is seen as a good thing for some analysts, but for others, it ruffles some feathers, especially as he'll approach an NFL locker room in a few weeks.
Quarterback coach Darrell Colbert appeared on the Rich Eisen show to speak about his pupil. He was asked about what his message would be to people who have doubts about Shedeur's fit into an NFL locker room, and Colbert answered:
I think, for a quarterback, you want a guy like that. You want a guy who's sure. You want a guy who's confident in himself. You want a guy who's never second-guessing himself. That's who Shedeur is. He understands the system. I feel like he's a guy who can fit in any system that a team is running. I think, just the type of guy he is, and that confidence can offend some people, you know, it's who he is and that's what makes him special.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Shedeur Sanders has a message for NFL teams afraid of betting on him
The draft will start in 14 days, and the quarterback class is limited in options, especially when compared to the previous year. With Cam Ward likely to go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, it's unclear which teams will grab Shedeur Sanders.
But Sanders has a message for all those franchises that do not consider him:
"All I need is an opportunity. Simple. Whatever franchise wanna change their franchise, then it's no doubt who to go with. You'll be a fool not to pick me."
The Browns and the Giants pick after the Tennessee Titans in the draft, and both teams have quarterback needs for the long term. The New Orleans Saints (No. 9) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21) are also options for the quarterback, depending on how the board develops on the first night.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place