“Shedeur Sanders is way better than Cam Ward”: NFL fans flame Titans QB over horrible performance vs. Cardinals

The Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward has started just five games, and he is already looking more and more like a potential draft bust. On Sunday, the first overall pick of the 2025 Draft struggled again at the Arizona Cardinals, covering only 72 yards on just eight completions and failing to find the end zone for a 6-21 deficit after three quarters.

There was much mockery of him in the midst of that performance:

Gtr3y4 @gtr3y4 Shedeur sanders is way better than Cam Ward.

Conley Island 🌴 @aaryn_j Will Levis better than Cam Ward

Mark Henry @MarkHen11254156 Dillon Gabriel looks better than Cam Ward

"Cam Ward is terrible," one retched.

"Yes Cam Ward is horrible," another agreed.

The Titans' two best offensive weapons, Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley, each failed to crack even 50 yards during that period. Meanwhile, the Cardinals, whose primary running back James Conner is out for the season with an ankle injury, got a rushing touchdown each from Kyler Murray, Michael Carter, and Zonovan Knight.

