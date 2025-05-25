"Shedeur Sanders was way better" - NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel's first look in Browns #5 jersey

The Cleveland Browns took Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in this year's NFL draft. On Saturday, the Browns posted an Instagram video of the quarterback donning his No. 5 jersey.

Fans shared their opinions on Gabriel's look, with many suggesting that they preferred Shedeur Sanders instead.

"Sanders was way better," one wrote.

Another hinted that the Browns would struggle and post a dismal record with Gabriel.

"1-16," a fan commented.

"We don't care about QB3," a user added.

Others continued to hint that Sanders would be a better fit for Cleveland.

"We don't care, give us 144!" one added.

"This ain't 12 wtf," a user wrote.

"Stadium gonne be full of #12 jerseys and boos if he gets the ball before Sanders," a fan added.

Image via @clevelandbrowns/Instagram

Gabriel was the first QB the Browns picked in this year's draft. They took Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick.

Gabriel began his collegiate career at UCF in 2019. He spent three years with the Knights before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022. After a two-year stint with the Sooners, Gabriel transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season.

Dillon Gabriel could be named Browns' QB1 for 2025 season

Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel will be eyeing up the QB1 role for the Cleveland Browns in his rookie season. The quarterback will have to fend off competition in the offseason from Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

To get the starting role for Cleveland, Gabriel will need to impress the team coaches in the offseason program. If the Browns opt to use a veteran signal-caller in Joe Flacco to lead the offense at the start of the 2025 season, there is a possibility that Gabriel could serve as his backup.

Gabriel was one of the best quarterbacks at the collegiate level in his final season. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2024, behind Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty.

