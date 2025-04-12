"Shedeur is that spark" - Robert Griffin III claims Saints should draft Colorado QB after Derek Carr's injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury that will apparently keep him out of the following season. The Saints quarterback broke several bones in his non-throwing hand last season in a Week 14 game against the New York Giants.
The Saints will have $27 million in cap space this year if the 34-year-old decides to undergo surgery.
Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has come up with a perfect alternative option for the Saints two weeks before the NFL Draft, when they have the ninth overall pick. Griffin III shared his thoughts on X on Friday as he wrote:
“Derek Carr may be out for the season with a shoulder injury. The New Orleans Saints should Draft Shedeur Sanders. Give him Chris Olave, Brandin Cooks, Shaheed, Kamara, an improved O-Line and a veteran defense that is ready to win. The Saints need a spark. Shedeur is that spark.”
Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, played an instrumental role for the Colorado Buffaloes last season, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Griffin’s suggestion goes against the Saints' possible plans for the draft, as they were reportedly looking at the offensive line and defensive back.
Robert Griffin III defends Shedeur Sanders as a battle-tested QB
While the 2024 NFL Draft was considered among one of the best QB classes in recent times, critics argued to state the same could be said for the upcoming batch.
In comes Robert Griffin III, who endorsed this year's QB class.
“I think this quarterback class of 2025 is the most battle-tested ever,” Griffin said.
He spotlighted Shedeur’s journey of turning around two programs and thriving under six different offensive coordinators. Despite adversity, Shedeur performed while playing behind one of the most pressured offensive lines.
Hence, Griffin suggested that if the Saints draft Shedeur, they need to improve their O-line so that the Saints get a better output from the Colorado standout.
