Shemar Stewart's GF Grace Uribe flaunts chic white outfit in sun-kissed pics

Shemar Stewart has been dating Grace Uribe for a while. The couple made headlines after he was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 NFL draft. Grace was there to cheer for him.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Stewart’s girlfriend shared two sun-kissed pictures of herself. She wore a white crop top and a matching skirt while posing in front of a blossoming flower tree.

Shemar Stewart is gearing up for his maiden season with the Bengals, and shortly after his selection in April, he shared his excitement to play for the team during a conference call.

"I’m super excited," he said (via SI)."This has been a dream of mine as far as I can remember. It’s a great blessing to be here. God put me in this position. So blessed.”

At the college level, he played for Texas A&M. Meanwhile, with new additions to the roster, the Bengals will have their eyes on qualifying for the playoffs. Last season, they wrapped up with an overall record of 9–8.

Shemar Stewart's girlfriend penned down a heartfelt post on his NFL selection

Grace Uribe attended the party following Shemar Stewart's selection in the NFL draft. On Apr. 27, she shared a few pictures with her boyfriend along with a long caption on her Instagram account.

"a special night for the most special man🥳✨ words cannot describe how proud I am of you! this night was a true testament to the kind of man that you are: seeing all of your hard work and faith pay off AND seeing so many people who love you be right by your side through it all. you make so many people proud and are so easy to love, shemar," she wrote.

"i am so confident that God chose the right man for this platform and pray that you continue to put your faith in Him & spread His glory throughout the rest of your career and in everything you do❤️✝️ i love you, and i pick you every single time!! you are the man for the job and are so so deserving! thank you for letting me come along on your amazing journey! #foreverandalways #WHODEY🧡🖤🐅"

In the first snap, Grace posed by his side, donning a Bengals cap. She wore a high-slit black dress paired with matching sandals. Meanwhile, the NFL star wore a green suit. Shemar Stewart’s girlfriend is also an athlete and plays baseball for San Diego State.

