  Shilo Sanders adjusting to "worst" reputation of Tampa 10 days after arrival for Buccaneers OTAs

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 26, 2025 15:00 GMT
NFL: MAY 09 Buccaneers Rookie Mini Camp - Source: Getty
Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason as an undrafted free agent. Only ten days after signing with the franchise, Sanders is making headlines for a comment he made about drivers in the Tampa Bay area.

Although there are no definite statistics, Sanders made the claim that he had heard that Tampa Bay has some of the worst driving in the state of Florida.

"Now we got to be careful out here. They said Tampa is number one rated for worst driving is it in America, or just Florida?"

However, he then continued by making clear that he has not personally seen any bad driving since he arrived in the city over a week ago now.

"I've been driving out here and I don't see like it's not that bad, but I don't know I've only been here for like a week and a half. So we'll see more." (00:45) Sanders said.
Although his brother Shedeur Sanders was the story of the 2025 NFL Draft after he fell into the fifth round of the selection process, Shilo also had a disappointing experience as he was being projected as a late round pick before draft night as well.

Shilo had a strong college football career while playing for South Carolina, Jackson State, and Colorado. However, he dealt with his fair share of injuries and inconsistent play, something that lowered his 2025 NFL Draft prospects throughout the 2024 season. He finished last year with 67 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble for the Buffaloes.

Where is Shilo Sanders currently on the Tampa Bay depth chart?

According to ESPN, Sanders is currently projected as the No. 4 FS behind Christian Izien, Marcus Banks, and J.J. Roberts. Although this is only a projection, there is a very real chance that Sanders does not receive consistent snaps at the NFL level in 2025.

However, on the flip side, Izien, Banks, and Roberts are all rather inexperienced as well at the professional level, something that could open the door to Sanders featuring for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
