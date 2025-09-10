Shilo Sanders catches stray as Lonnie Johnson Jr. drags Antonio Brown’s alleged murder charges in online beef with ex-Steelers WR

Lonnie Johnson Jr. fired back at Antonio Brown on X after the former Steelers wide receiver posted a photo of him in full Raiders gear.“CTE of the day,” Brown tweeted on Wednesday.Johnson is on injured reserve but suited up to support his team versus the Patriots from the sidelines on Sunday.Johnson did not hold back with his response.“Next time, tag me F**K BOY, AIN’T YOU RUNNING FROM THE FEDS. 😂,&quot; Johnson tweeted.Lonnie Johnson Jr. @Lonnie30johnsonLINKNext time, tag me, FUKK BOY. AIN'T YOU RUNNING FROM THE FED.That shot was aimed straight at Brown’s recent legal trouble.He is facing attempted murder charges after a fight at a celebrity boxing event in Miami on May 16. Witnesses said that Brown punched someone, grabbed a gun from a security guard and fired two shots, with one reportedly grazing the victim’s neck.He claimed that he was jumped. Brown was briefly detained before being released.He is under house arrest, with a $10,000 bond, and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.Brown clapped back at Johnson.“You on the couch full uniform rocking Raiders gear begging for a tag…I’m America’s most wanted and could still put up triple the &quot;s&quot; you will this year,” Brown tweeted.AB @AB84LINKYou on the couch full uniform rocking Raiders gear begging for a tag.I’m Americas most wanted and could still put up triple the &quot;S&quot; you will this year.Johnson was not done. He called Brown an “internet troll” and brought up a video where Shilo Sanders supposedly locked him up in coverage.“Says the same fool that couldn’t post Shilo strapping that s**t. Man cut it out! Internet troll! You see me in person keep that energy,” Johnson tweeted.Lonnie Johnson Jr. @Lonnie30johnsonLINKSays the same fool that couldn’t post Shilo Sanders strapping that shit man, cut it out! Internet troll! You see me in person... keep that energy.Johnson also had a follow-up tweet.“This man said put up triple the numbers like I play WR… that’s CTE for ya tho,” Johnson tweeted.Lonnie Johnson Jr. @Lonnie30johnsonLINKThis man said put up triple the numbers like I play WR that’s CTE for ya tho.Johnson was drafted in 2019 by the Houston Texans. After playing for the Titans, Saints and the Panthers, he signed with Las Vegas this year.Meanwhile, Brown has not played in the NFL since 2021.Antonio Brown vs. Shilo Sanders viral beef in the offseasonAntonio Brown took his beef with Deion Sanders’ family up a notch on May 2. He posted old workout videos online showing Deion’s son, Shilo Sanders, struggling to keep up with him during drills.&quot;Deion using me help his sorry a** sons,” Brown tweeted.Cam Newton stepped in to defend Shilo on his podcast on May 16. He questioned why Brown only showed two clips from the whole training session.Newton added that Shilo reached out and shared more footage, clips that were not seen before. Shilo was a teenager then, and Brown was still in his prime.“These clips show a young Shilo, maybe still in high school, going up against A.B. at the top of his career,&quot; Newton said, via &quot;4th&amp;1.&quot; &quot;That’s not a fair matchup. And let’s be real, A.B. was arguably the best wideout in the league at the time.”Newton took responsibility for giving the story airtime and ended with a bold message.“Antonio Brown, you’ve got 24 hours to respond,&quot; Newton said. &quot;You’re on the clock.”Shilo was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during final roster cuts in August.He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent after finishing his collegiate career at Colorado. However, things took a turn during the last preseason game.Shilo was ejected for throwing a punch at a Bills player, and the Bucs let him go less than 24 hours later.