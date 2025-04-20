Shilo Sanders drops a 2-word message on Shedeur Sanders' jersey retirement by Colorado ahead of 2025 NFL draft

On Saturday, the University of Colorado officially retired the jersey numbers of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, two projected first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shilo Sanders wrote a brief congratulatory message to his younger brother, Shedeur, on his Instagram story following the news that Colorado was retiring his No. 2 jersey.
The older Sanders brother wrote, "#2 Legendary!" on the story, accompanied by a picture of him with Shedeur. He also reposted Bleacher Report's announcement that Shedeur and Travis Hunter's jerseys have been retired in a different Instagram story.
Shedeur Sanders is expected to be selected in the first round of this month's NFL draft, but Shilo is in a different position because no one knows when or if he will be selected at all.
Shilo, 25, spent six seasons playing safety in college for Colorado, Jackson State and South Carolina. He recorded two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, 67 tackles and one sack last year. He recorded four forced fumbles, one interception (returned for a touchdown), 67 tackles and a fumble recovery the year before that.
Why were Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's jerseys retired?
During their two seasons at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter contributed to the school's rise to national prominence following the hiring of Sanders' father, Deion Sanders, as head coach.
Hunter was a standout player at Colorado, playing both wide receiver and cornerback. He was awarded the Heisman Trophy following an incredible 2024 season.
Sanders was also an effective quarterback for Colorado, particularly in 2024 when he hit 74% of his throws for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. In addition, he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, was awarded the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished eighth in the Heisman voting.
Sanders and Hunter helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 record in 2024. That was the school's most successful season since 2016, when Colorado achieved a 10-4 record and participated in the Alamo Bowl.
Hunter's No. 12 jersey and Shedeur's No. 2 jersey have now been retired, making them the fifth and sixth jersey retirements in Colorado history. Only Bobby Anderson, Joe Romig, Rashaan Salaam and Byron White have previously had their jerseys retired in the program's history. Salaam was Colorado's first Heisman winner in 1994 and until Hunter received his own trophy last year, he was the only person to receive the honor from the school.
Hunter and Sanders are both nearing the end of their preparations for the NFL draft next week. After successful college careers, we'll see what type of influence they will have in the NFL after they get drafted.
