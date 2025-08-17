"Shilo Sanders is going to get cut" - NFL fans react as Coach Prime's son struggles massively vs. Steelers amid battle for Buccaneers roster spot

NFL fans had a lot to say about Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shilo Sanders' second preseason game. The rookie safety entered Raymond James Stadium on Saturday to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he didn't make a big impression on fans and analysts.
Sanders missed a couple of tackles and folks started picking on him over it. He signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, hoping to make the 53-man roster with his performances in training camp and preseason.
His Saturday production didn't sit well with a lot of fans, who took to social media to criticize his performance and even predict he would be cut by Todd Bowles ahead of the season.
"Yeah bro Shilo is going to get cut," one fan said.
"#Bucs DB Shilo Sanders is having a rough night. 2 big missed tackles and hasn’t been tracking well," another fan said.
"We need a safety signing immediately. Im rooting for Shilo but hes PS material," another fan said.
Many joined the conversation and noted that the safety wasn't having a good game.
"Shilo Sanders is having a rough go early on in this one Awful routes to the ball carrier Needs to wake up quick if he wants to even be on the PS," one fan said.
"Bad missed tackle by Sanders. Vildor there to clean it up," Bucs' reporter JC Allen wrote.
"Said it since day one, not a great tackler. Wont make the practice squad," another fan said.
Todd Bowles makes thoughts clear on Shilo Sanders after second preseason game
Amid speculation about Shilo Sanders' future with the Bucs, coach Todd Bowles shared his impressions of the former Jackson State and Colorado player. Bowles praised the safety's playstyle, but noted that the final preseason week will be crucial for those fighting for a roster spot.
“Shilo’s very aggressive, very young, very hungry. He can make plays in the box, and we know he can run down and give us 100% on special teams. This last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up.”
Sanders recorded two tackles and missed two during Saturday night's matchup. Moreover, he failed to make plays in coverage. Similar to his brother Shedeur Sanders, Shilo didn't have the best performance in Week 2 of the preseason.
The Bucs will return to action on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at 8:30 p.m. ET.
