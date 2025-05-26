Shilo Sanders leaves out Coach Prime in emotional admission about his mother Pilar

Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent last month. The safety has moved from Colorado to Florida for his pro football career, and recently opened up on being away from his family.

Ad

In a clipped up video of one of his recent live stream sessions, Shilo read out a fan's question about whom he misses the most in his family after moving to Tampa Bay and gave a blunt answer.

“I’m not gonna lie, I like being away from family right now," Sanders said. "Not having my mom close by, it’s pretty different not having her close by. ‘Cause in Colorado, she lived right across the street, come help me if I needed good cooking, if I needed help with anything, you know she’s right across the street.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But now that everybody’s moved, I don’t know. I don’t have mom across the street no more, y’all.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The clip in which Sanders said he was missing his mother was uploaded on YouTube by the channel ‘seensatansports.’

Pilar and Deion were married from 1999 until their divorce in 2013. Shilo is their eldest son, followed by Shedeur and their daughter, Shelomi.

Deion also has two children, Deiondra and Deion Jr., from his first marriage to Carolyn Chambers.

A look at Shilo Sanders' rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders - Source: Getty

According to reports from Spotrac, Shilo Sanders signed a three-year, $2,966,572 contract with the Buccaneers a few weeks ago. His deal included a $1,572 signing bonus.

Ad

Sanders made a strong impression on the Tampa Bay coaches during the rookie minicamp. Buccaners head coach Todd Bowles also spoke highly about the safety.

"You can hear him, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1," Bowles said.

Sanders began his collegiate career at South Carolina in 2019 and played two seasons with the Gamecocks. He transferred to Jackson State in 2021, where he spent two seasons with the Tigers. In 2023, Sanders transferred to Colorado, where he played for two years.

After six years at the collegiate level, it will be interesting to see how Sanders fares in the NFL with the Buccaneers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place