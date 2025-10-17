Shilo Sanders opens up about Deion Sanders' future in NFL 6 months after Coach Prime's $54,000,000 Colorado deal

Shilo and Deion Sanders were two of the three most talked about names in the spring. Today, the landscape is entirely different for the family. Still, some are holding out hope for a happy ending in which the Sanders family gets to make another big mark on the NFL. Sanders has now thrown cold water on the possibility on one front.A clip surfaced of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety engaging in what appeared to be a livestream. Speaking in the clip posted on Thursday by X account Gucce, Sanders was frank in responding to a question posted in the stream's chat.&quot;'Hope your dad coaches in the NFL,'&quot; he read out loud before responding. &quot;Yeah, that's probably not gonna happen.&quot;The statement comes six months after Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension with the Colorado Buffaloes. According to ESPN, the coach is set to make $10 million in 2025, $10 million in 2026, $11 million in 2027, $11 million in 2028, and $12 million in 2029.As such, unless things go down in flames over the course of the contract, Sanders is tied up until 2030. Of course, if things were to take a turn in Colorado, it might then be much more unlikely for him to get into the NFL after a down year. Either way, it appears Shilo's father is entrenched in the FBS for years to come.Deion Sanders' family stumbles early in 2025 seasonsDeion Sanders at NCAA Football: Iowa State at Colorado - Source: ImagnThere was plenty of hype heading into the year for the Sanders family, but it has been a humbling experience outside of the contract extension for Deion Sanders. Shilo remains on the job hunt after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the safety. In September, the San Francisco 49ers took a nibble, but ultimately didn't sign the safety.Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders still finds himself stuck as a backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, losing the starting job to Joe Flacco and then to Dillon Gabriel. Shedeur had expected to be drafted in the first handful of picks, but found himself waiting until Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.Additionally, Deion Sanders has also hit a rough patch to start his season with the Colorado Buffaloes. The team is 1-3 in conference play and 3-4 overall, still looking for their first win on the road this season.Will things turn for the Sanders family, or could this be the beginning of the end?