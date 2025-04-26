"This is the devil" - Shilo and Shedeur Sanders jinx with Coach Prime on draft disaster

Shedeur Sanders' stunning slide in the 2025 NFL draft over the past 48 hours has dominated the headlines. The quarterback was projected to be a top-five pick in the draft and a first-round pick at worst. However, three rounds in, the 23-year-old signal-caller has yet to hear his name being called.

Despite the stunning setback, Sanders has stayed positive, at least publicly, as his wait to get picked extends to the final day of the draft. While the quarterback has continued to express his faith in God and is seemingly deeming this harrowing experience as a test, his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, doesn't share his son's belief. On Deion Sanders Jr.'s YouTube channel, he voiced his frustration about Shedeur's ordeal, saying:

"I know what's going on... I like to have hope and trust God. This ain't God. This is the devil... It's to the point now where you're like, 'Hey man. Y'all gotta stop.'"

Shedeur agreed with his father's take and suggested that he believed the lowest he could slide in the draft was to the 21st pick. However, he never envisioned that he'd still be on the board after Day 2.

Deion Sanders Jr. echoes Donald Trump's sentiment

President Donald Trump is among the majority astonished by Shedeur's incredible slide in the 2025 NFL draft. The Commander-in-Chief expressed his surprise on Truth Social and slammed NFL owners for passing on the quarterback. He wrote:

"“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Deion Jr. reshared a screenshot of Trump's post from his X account, suggesting he agreed with the President's take about his brother's abilities. Shedeur will enter Day 3 of the draft as the highest-rated prospect and one of six quarterback prospects projected to land with a team before training camp commences.

Most teams that needed a signal-caller have already drafted one through the first three rounds. It remains unclear where Shedeur will land or if a team will even pick him before the draft ends on Saturday.

