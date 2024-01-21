Shirtless Tom Brady has perfect response to Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola's pool invitation

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are all retired. It's the first time since 2008 that the NFL has a playoff run without any of these players - Edelman was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Gronkowski was drafted in 2010 and Brady missed the 2008 season with a knee injury.

A recent video from Edelman, Gronkowski and former wide receiver Danny Amendola emerged, with all three players shirtless in the pool asking where Brady is and calling him to be at the party:

However, the quarterback replied to his former teammates in a new video, with Brady stating that the party was already full:

"Nice pool fellas, but I think you’ve got enough shirtless dudes at your party."

Tom Brady last played with Amendola in 2017, Edelman in 2020, but Gronkowski moved with him to Tampa Bay. They got a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in numerous investments in recent years.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years. A few months ago, he was also named an investor at the English Championship club Birmingham City, working directly with the club's board and executive members.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.

Rob Gronkowski is set to go to the Hall of Fame

When Rob Gronkowski first retired, he had already decimated several NFL records, such as the most touchdowns in a single season by a tight end (18). Gronk is a four-time First-Team All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

He was arguably the most dominant player on the field almost as his athleticism and his technique for both blocking and receiving made him almost unstoppable.

Rob Gronkowski then added another ring to his collection with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after coming back from retirement, before officially calling it a career in 2022.