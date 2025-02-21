“Shots fired” - NFL fans react to David Bakhtiari trolling former teammate Davante Adams through Snoop Dogg

Former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari decided that a video of rapper Snoop Dogg working out was the right time to poke fun at former teammate Davante Adams. On Thursday, the free agent offensive target quote-tweeted a fan video of the legendary rapper and tagged Adams’ X account to jokingly write it would be his "best year yet."

"@tae15adams in the lab, Grindin!!! I see you brotha! Gonna be your best year yet!" Bakhtiari wrote.

Adams has yet to reply. He is apparently not an active user of the social media platform as his last tweet came in November 2023. However, the post had NFL fans in hysterics, with several users commenting on the resemblance between Adams and Snoop Dogg.

"I always thought it was just me who saw the resemblance 😂", a fan commented.

Acommenter agreed: "That really is @tae15adams."

Another fan wrote: "Omg only person to cook Vante in his career is off the field 😭😭😭😭."

Others commented on how Davante Adams was minding his own business but somehow became the punchline of David Bakhtiari's joke.

A user commented: "Dude is just sitting at his house, eating at his taco bell and catches a stray like this," referencing Adam's love for the fast food chain.

This fan commented: "Shots fired baby hahaha."

This user tweeted a meme to illustrate how Adams must have felt:

David Bakhtiari and Davante Adams' relationship history

It is apparent that David Bakhtiari was only joking with Davante Adams as the duo has a long history spanning most of the 2010s. Bakhtiari and Adams were selected by the Packers in back-to-back drafts in 2013 and 2014.

They played together for eight seasons on a Green Bay offense that ranked first in points per game in 2020. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, while Bakhtiari was released in March last year and sat out the entire 2024 season.

Although no longer on the same team, David Bakhtiari and Davante Adams have linked up at off-field events. They were part of a group of former Green Bay Packers players who attended the Kentucky Derby in May. Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a group photo on his Instagram account.

The five-time All-Pro offensive tackle remains a free agent as he has yet to file retirement papers with the NFL. Meanwhile, Adams and Rodgers' time with the New York Jets appears to be over, and they will likely need to find new teams in 2025. The former Green Bay Packers trio could potentially reunite on a new team.

