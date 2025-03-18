“Should be #1 pick, doesn’t mean he is flawless” - Dan Orlovsky delivers verdict on Cam Ward while breaking down Miami QB’s film

Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the 2025 NFL Draft Class are just a month away from learning their fates. At this point, teams have all of the statistics, analysis and tape assembled. They simply need to dig through and make their draft boards. The boards need to be spotless or they could cost themselves years down the line.

Taking to Twitter/X on Monday, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down some of Cam Ward's tape. He also gave his endorsement of Cam Ward to join an AFC South team.

"Cam Ward should be the #1 pick, doesn't mean he is flawless," he said. "So the Titans I believe will and should take Cam Ward at No. 1 quarterback out of Miami. Love the talent. Don't try and do too much. That's really the flaw of his game, and it doesn't happen often.

"This isn't three, four, or five times a game, but there are moments when he'll make you hold your breath and be like, 'Are you gonna try to go make that play.' You want him to walk that line. Because great players do."

Orlovsky broke down a play with Ward working through his progressions, ultimately liking how the play ended with the quarterback passing on a deep shot to hit a receiver underneath. He then looked at a tight end screen that Ward tried to do too much with. Orlovsky believed it was a dead play and Ward treated it like it was not.

Potential Cam Ward landing spots

Ward at 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

While Orlovsky believes Cam Ward should go to the Tennessee Titans, it would take the Titans agreeing at first overall.

However, if the Titans disagree, Ward could join the Cleveland Browns who seemingly have passed on Russell Wilson. He also could go to the New York Giants, who haven't locked down a starting quarterback yet.

If he joins the Titans, he would seemingly have the starting job on Day 1. If he joined the Cleveland Browns, he would also likely start. However, he would need to hold off Deshaun Watson and navigate a potentially awkward situation on top of learning the ins and outs of the NFL.

The New York Giants would have Brian Daboll who reached the playoffs with Daniel Jones in 2022.

They also have Malik Nabers, who turned heads last year in his first season. Out of the three locations, Ward might have reason to hope to land with New York. However, the choice is up to the teams. Will Ward get selected above Shedeur Sanders?

