“Should be entertaining” - NFL fans left excited after Matthew Stafford reportedly agrees to star in season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

NFL fans woke up to some good news on Wednesday as Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has reportedly agreed to star in season 2 of Netflix's Quarterback series.

Last year, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota were the quarterbacks featured on the show, and many fans loved it. The show was renewed for season 2 and immediately, many fans wondered which quarterbacks would be featured.

Earlier this week, Peyton Manning said he was having a hard time getting quarterbacks to agree to it as he revealed three starting quarterbacks turned it down.

Yet, on Wednesday, it was reported by Jake Ellenbogen that Matthew Stafford has agreed to be on the show, which many NFL fans were excited about.

"Should be entertaining."

"This is good news. Wonder who the other 2 are."

"Call Brock Purdy please."

"Will be the best one yet."

"Might have to watch this."

Most NFL fans seem excited that Matthew Stafford will be on the show. However, many fans are eager to see who the other two quarterbacks will be, but perhaps it won't be announced until the trailer is released after the end of the season.

It also is interesting that some NFL fans think quarterbacks should decline it as it is a distraction for them. However, Patrick Mahomes was on it last season and ended up leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford's stats

Matthew Stafford dealt with injuries last year as he played in just nine games after helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in 2021.

In 2022, he went 3-6 and threw for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In his first game of the 2023 season, Stafford helped lead the Rams to an upset win over the Seattle Seahawks without his star receiver Cooper Kupp.

In the game, Stafford went 24-for-38 for 334 yards, zero passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Stafford and the Rams will now host the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener and will then travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Currently, the Rams are big underdogs to make the playoffs, so despite the win in Week 1, oddsmakers don't like Stafford and the Rams' chances this season.