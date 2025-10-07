“Should have gone back to Philly”: NFL fans react as C.J. Gardner-Johnson signs with $6,100,000,000 AFC franchise 13 days after getting cut by Texans

Former Houston Texans defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has reportedly signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. Johnson was released by the Texans after their Week 3 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens, with a new worth of $6.1B (per Forbes), are signing the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back to their practice squad in the wake of several injuries to their secondary this season.

After Tom Pelissero broke the news on X, fans reacted to Johnson finding a new team ahead of Week 6.

"Terrible he should have gone back to Philly or join the Chiefs."

"Terrible he should have gone back to Philly or join the Chiefs."

"Smart move by Baltimore, low risk, high upside. Texans pay the bill, Ravens get depth and attitude at safety. Chauncey’s got something to prove, and that’s bad news for opposing WRs."

"Smart move by Baltimore, low risk, high upside. Texans pay the bill, Ravens get depth and attitude at safety. Chauncey's got something to prove, and that's bad news for opposing WRs."

"Dude went to Florida and has now played in, NOLA, Philly, Detroit, Houston, and Baltimore. This dude enjoys danger 😭"

"Dude went to Florida and has now played in, NOLA, Philly, Detroit, Houston, and Baltimore. This dude enjoys danger 😭"

"I like this, he brings a vet that can help mentor Hamilton & Starks. He has attitude & by the looks of things, we r missing aggressiveness. But that starts with play calling as well."

"I like this, he brings a vet that can help mentor Hamilton & Starks. He has attitude & by the looks of things, we r missing aggressiveness. But that starts with play calling as well."

"His agents need to be in the HOF for getting this dude a job lol."

"His agents need to be in the HOF for getting this dude a job lol."

The Ravens are expected to sign him to the active roster as Johnson will fully receive his guaranteed salary from the Texans.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson departed from Houston after reported behind-the-scenes the scenes fallout

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was in integral part of the Eagles' solid defensive unit that won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was traded to the Texans in the summer but was released after a reported fallout with the team.

According to reports, Johnson took issues with some of his Houston teammates in the locker room and wasn't content with his role in the defensive scheme. Texans insider Aaron Wilson reported last month:

"Among the issues Texans experienced behind the scenes with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, per sources, he was critical of teammates in the secondary and didn't like his role. It was a locker room issue and ultimately this just wasn't a good fit for the team and for a talented player."

Johnson played 16 games for the Eagles in route their Super Bowl win last season. He logged 59 tackles and six interceptions for the Eagles and was traded to Houston for Kenyon Green and a fifth-round draft pick.

