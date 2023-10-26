Should I drop Calvin Ridley? Exploring Jaguars WR’s fantasy projection ahead of Week 8

When wide receiver Calvin Ridley was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, many expected him to have a sensational season with the Jags.

Through the Jaguars' first seven games of the season, he's been inconsistent but has shown some flashes of being a top receiver who opposes threats to defenses. Ridley has recorded 27 receptions for 368 yards, and two touchdowns while averaging 13.6 yards per catch.

Nevertheless, Ridley has had an impact on the Jaguars' offensive success this season and has been a big help to quarterback Trevor Lawrence's successful season.

Calvin Ridley's fantasy outlook in 2023

Calvin Ridley during Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars

Heading into the 2023 season, many viewed Ridley as a top-10 fantasy option. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he hasn't played to those standards.

Heading into Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ridley is a top-20 receiver as he hasn't put up the biggest numbers this season.

He ranks tied for 35th in receptions, 35th in receiving yards and tied for 25th in touchdown receptions.

Ridley has three drops for the season and has had an underwhelming season. so far

Should I drop Calvin Ridley in Week 8?

Calvin Ridley during Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints

While Ridley hasn't had as productive of a season early on as expected, there is still hope for him to shine in Jacksonville. If fans are wondering whether or not they should drop him in fantasy, the answer is no.

He's had two 100-yard games while scoring in two separate games this season. He showed Jacksonville fans and fantasy owners a glimpse of what he could become, as he caught eight balls for 101 yards and a touchdown in his first game as a Jaguar.

Three weeks later, he scored his second touchdown of the season against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons. and the very next week, he recorded 122 yards on seven receptions as the Jaguars picked up a victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Trevor Lawrence and Ridley are still building chemistry, but once they click, the numbers will come.