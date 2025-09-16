Should I drop Calvin Ridley in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Titans WR

Calvin Ridley is in his second season with the Tennessee Titans after signing a four-year $92 million deal ahead of the 2024 season. He was the team's No. 1 wide receiver last year, recording 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns.

Ad

The team made the switch at quarterback from Will Levis to this year's No. 1 pick, Cam Ward. Ridley is expected to play a key part in the Titans' passing game.

Should I drop Calvin Ridley for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The numbers through two games haven't been impressive for Calvin Ridley. He has just seven catches for 84 yards and zero touchdowns. However, Ridley leads the Titans in both categories, as well as targets with 14.

Ad

Trending

While Ridley's numbers are low, fantasy managers shouldn't jump the gun on releasing him. There's a few things to factor in to not get rid of him yet.

Ridley has a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward, and it sometimes takes time for a first-year player to adjust. Ward could have some slow games to start the season, but with Ridley's help, he might have some bigger ones later on. Ridley also had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, showing that he has the ability to be a strong WR1.

Ad

Calvin Ridley fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Calvin Ridley's numbers might not be the best. However, leading the Titans in catches, yards and targets is a good sign that he will be the team's most productive pass catcher this season.

Ad

Ridley has shown over time that he can adjust to catching passes from new quarterbacks. He recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons with three different quarterbacks in his career (Matt Ryan, Trevor Lawrence and Will Levis).

Fantasypros.com has Ridley as the 21st-28th best fantasy wide receiver for the rest of the season. That still puts him as one of the better WR2 options in fantasy.

Even if he's struggling, it's early in the campaign to get rid of Ridley, especially since he has a rookie quarterback throwing him the ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.