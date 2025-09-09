Should I drop Cooper Kupp in Week 2? Fantasy projection for Seahawks WR

Cooper Kupp has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL since he arrived in 2017. After spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, the team released him.

The Seattle Seahawks showed faith in Kupp as a wide receiver complementary to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, by signing him to a three-year $45 million deal in March. Kupp is expected to be one of new quarterback Sam Darnold's favorite targets.

Should I drop Cooper Kupp for Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Cooper Kupp didn't have a good debut in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. In his first game as a Seahawk, Kupp was targeted just three times, hauling in two receptions for 15 yards. He caught a nine-yard and a six-yard reception.

Yes, he didn't have a productive game, but there are a few things to consider. Kupp played his first game in a new system, which also has a new quarterback, and he isn't the wide receiver he once was (triple crown winner in 2021).

Kupp was a projected mid-late round pick in drafts this year, with him going in rounds 7-10 in most fantasy drafts this year. Despite the unproductive Seahawks debut on Sunday, it isn't a reason to get rid of Kupp from your fantasy team this soon.

Cooper Kupp fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Cooper Kupp was brought into Seattle to help out newly acquired quarterback Sam Darnold and fill the void left by DK Metcalf.

Four seasons ago, Kupp was one of the most productive receivers in the NFL as he recorded 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He wasn't signed to be that kind of wideout, but if he can pick up his production and provide his leadership, his numbers should go up.

It isn't out of the realm for Kupp to go for 1,000 receiving yards, but he's only done so twice in his career.

