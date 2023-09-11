Should I start Randall Cobb in Week 1? Jets WR's fantasy projection explored

Randall Cobb has been one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite receivers for years, and he followed the quarterback to the New York Jets.

Cobb signed with the Jets in May and will be in the lineup when New York hosts the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

For many fantasy players, Cobb could be a wide receiver two or three, hoping that Rodgers continues to target him. The Jets have Garrett Wilson as their number one receiver, but he will be flanked by opposing teams starting cornerbacks trying to shut him down.

Last season, Cobb finished with just 417 receiving yards and one touchdown in 13 games with the Packers.

Randall Cobb's Fantasy Outlook

Randall Cobb's 2023 fantasy projection

Randall Cobb is currently the fourth receiver on the Jets' depth chart behind Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Mecole Hardman.

Also, the Jets have Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook in the backfield, so they won't be a pass-heavy offense like some other teams, which will hurt Cobb's stock.

According to Yahoo!, Cobb is currently projected to get 5.26 fantasy points and is projected for just 48.62 fantasy points for the season.

In a 12-team league with two or three receivers on your roster, he could be a high-risk, high-reward player, as there could be a scenario where Rodgers looks to him in the red zone, or perhaps he doesn't get many targets.

In Week 1, not many people know what the Jets offense would look like or what the snap count would look like for the receivers or the target share.

Is Randall Cobb a good fantasy pick?

The wide receiver could be a very late-round pick or a waiver pickup following Week 1 once we see his snap count and target share.

Currently, he is only two percent owned on all fantasy leagues on Yahoo!, only two percent owned on Sleeper, and only one percent started in Week 1.

With that, Cobb should not have been drafted unless it was with your final pick.

Should I start Randall Cobb in Week 1?

Randall Cobb should not be started in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

There should be better receivers who are the team's second or third option than Cobb, the Jets' fourth receiver at best. Also, New York is going up against an excellent Bills defense whose secondary features Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde.

If you still need a start from a receiver in Week 1, Mecole Hardman could be available in free agency.

Hardman Jr. or Cobb?

With that, Randall Cobb shouldn't be started in Week 1.