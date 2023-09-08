Should I start Tee Higgins in Week 1? Exploring fantasy projection for Bengals WR vs Browns

Week 1 of the NFL season is officially underway. That means fantasy football is back, and many people will be wondering who to start and who to bench each week.

One popular player to decide on starting in Week 1 is Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. Higgins is the Bengals' No. 2 wide receiver, behind Ja'Marr Chase, but still gets plenty of targets from Joe Burrow.

Last season, Higgins caught 74 passes for 1029 yards and seven touchdowns for his second straight season of 1000+ yards.

Tee Higgins Fantasy Outlook

Tee Higgins' fantasy projection

Tee Higgins is a great second option for Joe Burrow. If teams use their top cornerback on Ja'Marr Chase, that should leave Higgins open for receptions.

Although Chase is the No. 1 option, Higgins still gets plenty of targets, especially up the middle of the field, as he can use his big body to make catches in difficult areas.

As we saw in the last two seasons, Tee Higgins has been one of the top receivers in the NFL and will likely remain so as long as he stays healthy.

So, is Tee Higgins a good fantasy pick?

Higgins is absolutely a good fantasy pick, especially if you can get him as your second wide receiver.

Although some fantasy players may want to get the team's top target or top wide receiver, Higgins still gets plenty of targets, even as the second option. The Bengals are a passing offense, so there are plenty of targets to go around.

Higgins is listed as a starting wide receiver and will be key to the Bengals' offense this season.

Should I start Tee Higgins in Week 1?

Tee Higgins should be in your starting lineup for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

Against the Browns, Higgins has caught 17 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in five games. Last year, though, he was held without a reception in a game where he got injured on the first snap.

Higgins is projected for 11 points in a half PPR league in Week 1, as he's a high-end WR2 for any fantasy football team.