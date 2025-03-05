Should the Raiders draft Ashton Jeanty? Why Pete Carroll should make the push for his next Marshawn Lynch in 2025 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst run-game offenses in the NFL last season. They ranked last in total yards (79.8 per game) and yards per carry (3.6.) This comes a season after they lost Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers in free agency.

Holding the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders are in prime position to select one of the top running backs in the draft to help bolster their run game and offense this upcoming season. The Raiders have other needs, being one of the bottom teams in the NFL last season, including quarterback.

However, picking sixth overall, the top two quarterbacks in this year's draft (Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward) will very likely be gone by then. If the Raiders address their quarterback need in the off-season, maybe they will use their pick on Boise State running back, Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty could be new coach Pete Carroll's next Marshawn Lynch. Jeanty was a workhorse in college the last two seasons, and this past season, he had one of the most historic seasons ever by a running back in college football history, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries.

The Raiders also have hired new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who would very likely be happy to feature an offense with the young workhorse from Boise State.

The Las Vegas Raiders will chase after Sam Darnold in free agency

Sam Darnold during the NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Vikings will allow quarterback Sam Darnold to test free agency as they elected not to use the franchise tag on him before Tuesday's deadline. The two sides will still try to work out a deal before he hits free agency, but there's a strong chance he hits the open market.

One of the favorites to land Darnold (if he hits the open market) is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders, like many other teams, have a big need at quarterback and will likely pursue Darnold heavily in free agency.

If the Raiders are unable to land Darnold, then things will get interesting for them. Do they try to chase after an aging Aaron Rodgers? Do they try to acquire a different quarterback via trade such as Derek Carr? Or, will they try to make an aggressive push to move up in the top three of the draft to select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders?

Time will tell.

