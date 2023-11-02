Should you trade Davante Adams? Exploring effect of Jimmy Garoppolo’s benching on WR heading into Week 9 fantasy football

Davante Adams is widely considered to be among the best wide receivers in football. Despite this, his impact has not been felt in recent weeks due to inconsistent play from the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks. The Raiders shocked the NFL world when they fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in the middle of the night on Oct. 31st.

Las Vegas has named Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach and Champ Kelly as their interim general manager. They also announced that they will bench starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who leads the league in interceptions despite missing two and a half games. The Raiders will turn the offense over to fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell. Here's a look at whether or not fantasy football players should look to trade Adams after the recent moves:

How has Davante Adams performed this season?

Adams has caught 47 passes for 539 receiving yards, however, he has found the end zone just three times this season. Adams got off to a great start to the season as he had 33 receptions for 397 receiving yards and all three of his touchdowns over the Las Vegas Raiders' first four games. He has slowed down considerably over the past four games as he has caught just 14 passes for 142 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

Adams has been a Pro Bowler in each of the past six seasons and a first-team All-Pro in each of the past three seasons. While his production has been down lately, he still ranks among the top 15 in the league in both receptions and receiving yards.

Should fantasy football players look to trade Davante Adams?

Fantasy football players should not look to trade Davante Adams heading into Week 9 of the NFL season. In fact, if he is made available on the trading block, players would be wise to look to acquire Adams. Despite his lack of production over the past four weeks, the Raiders star has been consistently open, but Garoppolo has been unable to find him.

The Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football was a perfect example of this. While Adams finished with just one reception and 11 receiving yards, he very well could have had a 98-yard touchdown and a 60-yard touchdown.

Furthermore, Adams thrived in Week 4 with rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell under center. He hauled in eight passes for 75 receiving yards. While he did not find the end zone, his scoring should pick up over the second half of the season.