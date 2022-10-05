Should you trade Kyle Pitts? Fantasy outlook explained

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl as a rookie, the first at the tight end position to do so in two decades. However, the honor does not do justice to how special a talent he truly is.

Pitts is a physical specimen, coming into the league at 6'6 in height, weighing 245 lbs. Considering his rookie season, it's fair to say the Falcons made the right pick.

However, in the NFL fantasy game, former accolades tend to go out the window as picks are made based on factors like form, upcoming games, and current injuries. Based on the relevant factors, we will consider whether you should trade Kyle Pitts away or keep him on your fantasy team.

Barstool Florida @UFBarstool Open or not Kyle Pitts is The Guy Open or not Kyle Pitts is The Guy https://t.co/KXWTTa5vDq

Kyle Pitts' fit into the Falcons scheme

Kyle Pitts has proven to be a valuable fit in offensive coordinator Dave Ragone's scheme. He's a dual-threat tight end who can burn cornerbacks with his straightline speed on pass plays as well as overpower linebackers as a blocker in the run game.

His agility and speed makes him a nightmare for secondaries in the open field and his physicality makes him a useful goalline weapon. He's proven to be extremely lethal on goalline fades, catching back-shoulder passes. Teamed-up with the likes of Drake London in the receiving corps has amplified his ceiling in Arthur Smith's offense.

Should you trade away Kyle Pitts?

To put it lightly, Kyle Pitts is a peculiar player, as he is pretty much the unicorn of the tight end position. He is a player that covers a lot of yards, is challenging to bump off the ball, and plays for an offense that considers him a first option.

However, compared to a player such as Travis Kelce, for instance, he might not look like such a fascinating fantasy football pick. His lack of touchdown receptions decreases his fantasy football value as a tight end.

Nonetheless, that did not stop Pro Bowl voters from selecting him to become the first rookie tight end in two decades. His skillset makes him a nightmare matchup for any defender he faces.

What's more, his next game comes against a defensively lackluster Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Todd Bowles' side had its underbelly ruthlessly exposed by several elite teams over the past few games.

With all that being considered, we advise that you keep Pitts for the time being, but if he has a stinker in Week 5, we recommend you look into replacements.

