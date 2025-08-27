"Should’ve drafted Shedeur Sanders" - NFL fans react as Saints name Spencer Rattler Week 1 starter over rookie Tyler Shough 

The New Orleans Saints acquired Spencer Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He served as the backup to Derek Carr and saw time in seven games while tallying 1,317 yards and four TDs passing. Following Carr's retirement in May, Rattler was competing for the starting quarterback job alongside 2025 second-round draft pick Tyler Shough.On Tuesday, the Saints finalized their starting quarterback heading into the 2025 season. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, they have named Spencer Rattler as the team's QB1 for their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 7. Tyler Shough will serve as the backup.Fans in the comments shared their reactions to the team's new starting quarterback.DivaD4k @D4DDYD4KLINK@MySportsUpdate Should’ve drafted Shedur Sanders…Mike @MikeForcellaLINK@MySportsUpdate Tyler Shough felt like the most forced prospect I’ve ever seen. 26 year old QB who never really flashed anything in college. Just completely bizarre the hype he garnished throughout the process.Victor Von Doom @JJetsXLINK@MySportsUpdate The tank is very real 😂😂AlexK14 @alexk14dfsLINK@MySportsUpdate That Soughs I have wanted Tyler!Chad Tumawitz @Ch4ch_LINK@MySportsUpdate They don’t have anything figured outSaints coach Kellen Moore spoke about appointing Rattler as the starting quarterback. He stated that while Tyler Shough uses this time to develop his skills, the ex-South Carolina star will lead the offense on the field.&quot;Spencer's our starting quarterback, Tyler is going to keep developing,&quot; Moore said as per ESPN. &quot;You need a couple of quarterbacks... It's a long NFL season. I think we do have value that we have depth there and we'll have to navigate the rest as we go, but we're really, really excited about Spence. He's going to do an awesome job for us.&quot;Rattler was also excited about the opportunity to lead the Saints' offense on the field this year.&quot;Worked my tail off to achieve this and now it's here,&quot; Rattler said. &quot;I'm just ready to work and the guys to get this season going. I feel like we're headed in the right direction and everybody is excited.&quot;Tyler Shough's agent opens up about Spencer Rattler being named as Saints QB1Tyler Shough's agent, Erik Burkhardt, reacted to Spencer Rattler being named the Saints' choice as the starting quarterback for 2025.In a tweet he shared on X, Shough's agent said he approved of this plan with a four-word reaction.&quot;I like the plan,&quot; he wrote in the tweet.Erik Burkhardt @ErikBurkhardtLINKI like the plan 🤝Last season, the Saints finished fourth in the NFC South with a disappointing 5-12 record. This led to the team firing Dennis Allen and bringing in Kellen Moore as his replacement. Can he and Spencer Rattler lead the team to the playoffs this year?