“Should've gave them Philly”: NFL fans react as Chiefs host Broncos in Christmas Day AFC West clash

The Christmas Day primetime game for the 2025 NFL season will feature the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for their Week 17 game to face fellow AFC West rivals next season.

However, one fan wanted the Christmas Day game to be a rematch of this year's Super Bowl, in which the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs.

"Should've gave them Philly," one tweeted.

Some others felt that the Christmas Day game didn't carry too much importance.

"Well that’s definitely a must skip," a fan added.

"I will continue to ignore Christmas NFL games," a user tweeted.

"Def not watching that," another tweeted.

Meanwhile, the majority of fans were looking forward to the contest on Dec. 25.

"Thanks for giving us a good Christmas game," one wrote.

"This is gonna be epic! Holiday football at its finest," a user commented.

"Not bad at all," another added.

The Chiefs vs. Broncos Christmas Day game will not be broadcast live on TV. However, fans can live stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

In the 2024 season, the Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 on Christmas Day at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

There will be a total of three games on Christmas Day in 2025, the other two will be streaming on Netflix.

When will the NFL release schedule for the 2025 season?

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

The full schedule for the 2025 NFL season will be released on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. A select few games were announced on Monday.

Among the 272 regular-season games, seven of them will be played abroad, across five countries. The host teams for the international games have been announced and their opponents will be revealed on Tuesday.

Here is the full list of teams and locations for the international games next season:

London (Tottenham): New York Jets

London (Tottenham): Cleveland Browns

London (Wembley): Jacksonville Jaguars

Berlin, Germany: Indianapolis Colts

Madrid, Spain: Miami Dolphins

Dublin, Ireland: Pittsburgh Steelers

Sao Paolo, Brazil: Los Angeles Chargers

