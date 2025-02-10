"Should’ve been MVP": Eagles fans have their say as Cooper DeJean poses with Lombardi trophy on his birthday

The Philadelphia Eagles had an incredible season en route to winning the Super Bowl on Sunday. One of the key contributors was rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who posted a picture to social media holding the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate the accomplishment.

People took to social media to show their support for him winning the Super Bowl on his 22nd birthday.

"Congratulations on you team's victory! You made America proud. And scoring a touchdown on your birthday was the icing on the cake! Happy belated birthday!" one user posted.

"Look at you now. Congratulations on that superb pick six. Enjoy being an NFL champion," another commenter responded.

Fans continued to shower Cooper DeJean with support on his post.

"Young man, this pains me as a Chiefs fan to say but congratulations on a well deserved championship and an amazing rookie season. How the league let you fall outside of the Top 20 in the draft is a mystery but you showed them!!" another person posted.

"Great game young fella! When we drafted you I didn't know what to expect because I've never seen Univ of Iowa play one game but you turned out to be Howie's special sauce to the perfect meal. We are proud of you COOP! @Eagles #GoEagles #FlyEaglesFly," another excited Eagles fan commented.

Cooper DeJean was a significant factor in the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl 59 as he had his first career interception (pick-six) and a pass deflection to add to three tackles.

What can the Philadelphia Eagles do to improve their defense this offseason?

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best defensive teams in the entire NFL with a lot of young players, like rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. However, there is a way for this dominant team to get even better.

Defensive end Milton Williams is one of three Eagles starters on defense (Zack Baun and Josh Sweat) who are unrestricted free agents. There also just so happens to be an unhappy defensive end looking to be traded in former Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has not been afraid of making a splash with trades, and that is certainly one way to add as a defensive line of Garrett, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter will keep the opposing quarterback up all night long.

