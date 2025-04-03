"Should've never put on another uniform" - Kyler Murray sends message to Calais Campbell as Cardinals bring back 6x Pro Bowler

Kyler Murray is happy to welcome back Calais Campbell to the Arizona Cardinals. However, he doesn't believe Campbell should've left in the first place.

Campbell was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. However, in March of 2017, Campbell signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his run with the Cardinals. He'd then spend time with the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and the Miami Dolphins.

This week, the Cardinals signed Campbell to a one-year deal that can be worth up to $7.5 million. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took to his Instagram story to welcome back Campbell, but suggested he should have never left.

Last season, Campbell started all 17 games in the regular season for the Miami Dolphins. Campbell racked up 35 solo tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble. Now, the 38-year-old will reunite with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season. As for Murray, he's entering the seventh season as the starting quarterback for the Cardinals.

Murray and Campbell have never been on the Cardinals' roster at the same time during their careers. When Murray was drafted by Arizona in 2019, Campbell was wrapping up his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Struggling Arizona Cardinals happily welcome Campbell back home

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

The Arizona Cardinals could use all the help they can get to get back in the competition for the NFC West crown. Last season, Arizona finished with an 8-9 overall record, behind the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, who both finished with records of 10-7. Arizona hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021, which is also the last time Kyler Murray was in the playoffs.

The Cardinals had the 21st overall ranked defense in the league last season. Adding Campbell, a former First-Team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler, and a proven defensive lineman who can get to the quarterback, should help in that regard.

They'll need it in a division that features quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles and now Sam Darnold in Seattle. Arizona will have the opportunity to continue to add even more weapons to the offensive and defensive side of the ball later this month.

