“Should’ve stayed in Washington”: NFL fans react to Brandon Scherff announcing retirement after 10 seasons

Considered at one point one of the best guards in the NFL, Bradon Scherff officially retired on Thursday. The 33-year-old played 10 seasons in the league, making it to five Pro Bowls and was named a First-team All-Pro in 2015.On X, fans weighed in on his announcement to walk away from the game.“shouldve stayed in Washington, but hell of a player, said one fan.“He tried to rob us too Jags overpaid for him another person said.“shouldve just resigned with commanders,” another fan remarked.Scherff was drafted by Washington when they were known as the Redskins with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He remained in the US capital until the end of the 2021 season when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him to a three-year contract worth $49.5 million.The 33-year-old, born in Iowa, played every regular-season game and playoff contest during his tenure with the Jags. Some believe he could’ve helped out his former team, the Washington Commanders, a team that was a game away from making the Super Bowl a season ago. Their star rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, was sacked 47 times in 2024.Stoop_Kid @SK_Stoop202LINK@jasrifootball redskins ring of honor inductee coming thruJay @Exnasa1LINK@jasrifootball What a career. He was drafted as a right tackle and moved to guard and made $111,226,076 during his career. Well done Brandon.@DatBoiLu🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 @DatBoiLuLINK@jasrifootball Another Great Hawkeye!!!! CongratsDuring his time in Washington, Scherff was selected to three Pro Bowls. He was initially battling for the starting right tackle position when he came into the league, but then was moved to right guard at the beginning of the 2015 campaign.He was on the NFL’s top 100 list in 2021, his last season in Washington, coming in at 98. In college with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Scherff was a Unanimous All-American and named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2014. He was also the first Iowa player to be drafted in the top 10 since Robert Gallery in 2004.Scherff was still considered a top interior linemanWhile some may argue Scherff didn’t deserve the massive salary he received in Jacksonville, few would deny his longevity and ability to play the position effectively. He’s always been a solid starter and someone who has continued to perform at a high level. Last year, the Jaguars allowed the sixth-fewest sacks per game (1.9) in the NFL.On August 8, NFL Network reporter Greg Rosenthal ranked him ninth among the best free agent interior offensive linemen.“While he never quite lived up to his contract in Jacksonville as a former All-Pro, Scherff has stayed healthy for three years running as a serviceable starter,” Rosenthal said.In 2015, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) named him to their All-Rookie Team.