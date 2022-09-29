Alvin Kamara Fantasy Outlook: Should You Trade Him?

Alvin Kamara is a player who has had a successful running back career since the New Orleans Saints drafted him in 2017. Kamara recently missed the Week 2 game as he suffered a rib injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

New Orleans defeated the Falcons 27-26 in their season-opening game. Since then, the Saints have lost two consecutive games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. Kamara has appeared in two games and has made 24 rushing attempts for 100 yards and no touchdowns.

He is undoubtedly an RB1 option, but he has also missed many games since 2017. His injuries and his ongoing investigation for battery have made him a risk to fantasy players. Is it the right time to trade Alvin Kamara?

Should you trade Alvin Kamara?

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

In fantasy football, situations can change quickly depending on how a player or team is currently faring. The ongoing rib injury could impact Alvin Kamara's 2022 season. Kamara has been limited in practice since getting banged up against the Panthers last week.

At the start of the season, it was being reported that he might miss the first six games of the campaign due to his ongoing investigation. He was lucky there as the trial dates were shifted and any suspensions might shift to next season.

Kamara missed four games last season and has already missed a game in this one. He has not been effective so far, but if his injury is not a concern, he could prove lethal in the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings. In his Week 3 game, Jameis Winston targeted him seven times, but only two of them were turned into receptions.

You can take a chance with him this week, but trading him for an elite running back or a wide receiver seems like a better option. He has been limited in practice, and there are chances he may miss a few games in the coming future.

Alvin Kamara Timeline

Alvin Kamara - NFL Pro Bowl

The New Orleans Saints selected Alvin Kamara in the third round (67th overall) in the 2017 NFL draft. He has played five seasons with the Saints. Kamara has been an outstanding player. He was named the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2017, has been a Pro Bowler in all five of his NFL seasons, and is a two-time second-team All-Pro.

His best season came in 2020 when he recorded 1,688 yards from scrimmage with 83 receptions and 21 total touchdowns. In 2020, he became the second NFL player to score six touchdowns in a single game.

Last year, Kamara started 10 of the 13 games he played and made 240 rushing attempts for 898 yards with four rushing touchdowns. Altogether, he recorded 1337 yards per scrimmage with 47 receptions and a total of nine touchdowns.

History suggests you should keep hold of him, but his future and form is troubling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far