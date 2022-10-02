Cam Akers fantasy outlook: Should you trade him?

Cam Akers is a player who has had a successful running back career since the Los Angeles Rams drafted him in 2020.

The Rams, who are currently 2-1 this season, are the reigning Super Bowl champions who lost their opening game against the Buffalo Bills by 10-31. The Rams have made a strong comeback, winning in the last two weeks in games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams running back Cam Akers has made 30 rushing attempts for 105 yards and one touchdown. Los Angeles will be looking for their third consecutive win, and Akers is a key player they can depend on.

Let's look at Akers' fantasy outlook ahead of the Week 4 game.

Should you trade Cam Akers?

Akers is one of those players who can have a big season, and if not, he will still earn you decent fantasy points. Akers had a quiet rookie season in 2020, and the following year was wasted because he suffered a torn Achilles.

This season, too, there was a question mark on his availability as he missed pre-season games due to a soft-tissue injury during training camp. As of now, he is completely fine and will compete in the Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Akers still hasn't experienced a stellar NFL season. In fact, he has played 17 games and missed a total of 19 games. It is usually hard to depend on such players in fantasy games, but he stands a chance to be your RB2.

If you have him on your fantasy roster, you can trade him for another running back or a wide receiver that has been more consistent throughout the years and can further earn you some decent fantasy points.

Cam Akers' timeline

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Cam Akers out of Florida State in the second round as the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he started in five out of 13 games and recorded 145 rushing attempts for 625 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2021, Akers suffered a torn Achilles early in the training camp and was out for most of the season. He returned in Week 18 and remained the primary running back throughout the Rams' journey to the Super Bowl. Akers started three of their four playoff games and rushed for 172 yards in 67 attempts with no touchdowns.

This season, Akers has a chance to claim his position as the starting running back with the Rams. So far, he hasn't started in any of the three games this season but will definitely get an opportunity to do so in the upcoming games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far