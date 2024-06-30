"Shows up everywhere except the Jets facility": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers attends UFC 303 after missing mandatory minicamp

Aaron Rodgers attended the UFC’s International Fight Week card 303 on Saturday in Las Vegas. However, NFL fans couldn’t contain themselves from giving out their opinions after catching a glimpse of A-Rod following weeks of absence.

The New York Jets quarterback missed the mandatory minicamp earlier in June. There were several speculations regarding his whereabouts and many pundits blasted Aaron Rodgers and the Jets for this.

The 2011 Super Bowl winner couldn't miss the fight between champion Alex Periera and challenger Jiri Procházka for the UFC light heavyweight title. According to ESPN, Rodgers attended the fight with former Green Bay Packers teammate Marcedes Lewis.

“Aaron Rodgers and Marcedes Lewis are in Las Vegas for #UFC303”

Most fans took a shot at Aaron Rodgers for missing the mandatory minicamp from June 11 to June 13.

“Bro shows up everywhere except the Jets facility.”

“So the guy can make a UFC show hit not mandatory camp? WOW.”

“Way better than being at Jets camp”, wrote on fan on X (previously Twitter).

While a few fans were relieved and overjoyed to see their QB back after the media storm:

“AARONS BACK”, wrote one fan.

“Look who's back B**ches!!!!”, wrote another fan.

One fan commented on the four-time MVP looking sharp and that possibly his time away from the field was helping him.

“Rodgers back to looking like a man and not a hippie, what did that ayahuasca do to him? Bring back 2009 Rodgers?”, wrote one fan.

Will Aaron Rodgers attend other training camps?

Before leaving the Jets facility and possibly incurring a total fine upwards of $100,000 for his absence, Aaron Rodgers attended three weeks of voluntary workouts with the team (OTAs).

The Jets are scheduled to start their training camp from July 27 until August 21. This would also include two joint training sessions with the Washington Commanders (August 8) and the New York Giants (August 21).

With Aaron Rodgers back in the public eye, the expectations are that he will be available for this full mandatory training camp.

