"Shut up d*ck" - Tee Higgins' mom blasts Nick Wright for questioning $115,000,000 payday for Bengals WR

Tee Higgins' mom did not hold back about all the criticism coming from various quarters about her son signing her contract extension and skewered Nick Wright for his take on the Bengals giving the wide receiver a new deal. After initially franchise-tagging him for the second consecutive season, Cincinnati reached an agreement worth $115 million over four years with the player.

In addition to Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase also got a $161 million contract over the same period, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. With Joe Burrow also one of the highest-earning quarterbacks, that is a large outlay for three players for any team given the NFL's salary cap.

Nick Wright brought that up, saying that this could spell a problem for the Bengals, as they would not have money to address other areas. He contended that it was not healthy for Cincinnati and that it could have put them in a weaker position to fight for the Super Bowl had they not extended Tee Higgins.

The wide receiver's mother did not take kindly to such words and fired back on X/Twitter with a profane post of her own, using a rhyming slang that rhymes with Nick Wright's first name. She wrote,

"Shut up d*ck... opps (sic) I mean nick (sic)"

Tee Higgins' mom on a spree as she takes aim at Nick Wright's FOX colleague

Tee Higgins' mom was not done, as Nick Wright was not the only one she took to task on social media. Joy Taylor, on the same network, had made a similar point. Her take was kinder: she said that the wide receiver deserved to be paid but that, given the salary cap implications, it should not have come at Cincinnati.

But that did not soften his mother's tone towards her, questioning her credibility and presence, writing,

"Harpo who dis woman"

Tee Higgins' mother was not the only one who disagreed with Nick Wright and Joy Taylor. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made it clear that he sees the championship as a legitimate target when introducing them in the press conference following their deals. He said,

"Since the moment we drafted them, we knew we were built for something special. They’ve met our expectations every step of the way and exceeded them... The next step for us is a championship.”

It was unbridled confidence from the Cincinnati manager. He now has one of the best offensive trios in the league and the pressure is on him to change the narrative from the past two seasons where they have missed the playoffs.

