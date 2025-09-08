  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Shut the f**k up": Darius Slay's wife Jennifer lashes out at haters as Steelers CB celebrates win vs. Jets 3 days after hyping up Eagles

"Shut the f**k up": Darius Slay's wife Jennifer lashes out at haters as Steelers CB celebrates win vs. Jets 3 days after hyping up Eagles

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Sep 08, 2025 19:21 GMT
&quot;Shut the f**k up&quot;: Darius Slay
Darius Slay's wife Jennifer lashes out at haters as Steelers CB celebrates win vs. Jets 3 days after hyping up Eagles (image credits: IMAGN, instagram/ballin_beauty_23)

Darius Slay played his first game for the Piitsburgh Steelers on Sunday and made it count. After Aaron Rodgers led the team to a 34-32 win over the New York Jets, Slay posted on Instagram.

Ad
“Steelers win!! 1-0 yr 13 started off right,” Slay wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His wife, Jennifer Slay, reposted it on her story and fired back at critics with a bold message.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“STFU when you speaking to me about mine (GOAT),” Jennifer wrote.

She added a goat emoji, along with laughing and hush emojis.

It came three days after she stirred things up on X, before Phildelphia faced Dallas.

“Go where you’re appreciated…” Jennifer tweeted.

It may have been shade at the Eagles, who released Darius just 29 days after winning the Super Bowl. However, she cleared the air with two more X posts.

Ad
“We don’t play Philly this season so I can say this I think… no disrespect to current team, seriously but I have to say it…” Jennifer tweeted.
“GO BIRDS! Goodluck to ya’ll! Will always love and support the crew!” Jennifer posted on X.

Darius signed with Pittsburgh in March for $10 million.

Philadelphia allowed him to leave to make room for younger players like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Ad

Darius Slay attended Eagles' Super Bowl ring ceremony

Although Darius Slay was released by the Eagles, he returned to Philadelphia in July to attend the Super Bowl ring ceremony.

He was part of the team’s championship run, starting 14 regular season games and all four playoff matchups. Slay earned his first Super Bowl ring after five seasons with the franchise.

He also posted pictures from the event on Instagram.

Ad
"Whenever u speak on ME just don’t forget to call me Champ," Slay wrote.
Ad

The Steelers cornerback told reporters that he was emotional about the banner unveiling before the Eagles' Week 1 game against the Cowboys.

“Low key as the banner’s going up, already got my ring ready just to put on my finger," Slay said on Thursday. "I might shed a tear. And then I’m back to reality.”

Slay and his team will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications