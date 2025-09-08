"Shut the f**k up": Darius Slay's wife Jennifer lashes out at haters as Steelers CB celebrates win vs. Jets 3 days after hyping up Eagles

Darius Slay played his first game for the Piitsburgh Steelers on Sunday and made it count. After Aaron Rodgers led the team to a 34-32 win over the New York Jets, Slay posted on Instagram.“Steelers win!! 1-0 yr 13 started off right,” Slay wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis wife, Jennifer Slay, reposted it on her story and fired back at critics with a bold message.“STFU when you speaking to me about mine (GOAT),” Jennifer wrote.She added a goat emoji, along with laughing and hush emojis.It came three days after she stirred things up on X, before Phildelphia faced Dallas.“Go where you’re appreciated…” Jennifer tweeted.It may have been shade at the Eagles, who released Darius just 29 days after winning the Super Bowl. However, she cleared the air with two more X posts.“We don’t play Philly this season so I can say this I think… no disrespect to current team, seriously but I have to say it…” Jennifer tweeted.“GO BIRDS! Goodluck to ya’ll! Will always love and support the crew!” Jennifer posted on X.Darius signed with Pittsburgh in March for $10 million.Philadelphia allowed him to leave to make room for younger players like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.Darius Slay attended Eagles' Super Bowl ring ceremonyAlthough Darius Slay was released by the Eagles, he returned to Philadelphia in July to attend the Super Bowl ring ceremony.He was part of the team’s championship run, starting 14 regular season games and all four playoff matchups. Slay earned his first Super Bowl ring after five seasons with the franchise.He also posted pictures from the event on Instagram.&quot;Whenever u speak on ME just don’t forget to call me Champ,&quot; Slay wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Steelers cornerback told reporters that he was emotional about the banner unveiling before the Eagles' Week 1 game against the Cowboys.“Low key as the banner’s going up, already got my ring ready just to put on my finger,&quot; Slay said on Thursday. &quot;I might shed a tear. And then I’m back to reality.”Slay and his team will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.