"Sick to your stomach" - Ryan Clark calls out Bengals defense for wasting Joe Burrow’s prime years

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow is viewed by most as one of the best quarterbacks of his generation. Most fans and analysts put him in the same category as the other top QBs of his generation, like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. However, Burrow and the Bengals have struggled the past few seasons.

The Bengals have missed the playoffs two years in a row, but that fault does not land on Burrow. In 2024, the Bengals had the best passing offense in the league with 4918 passing yards. However, the team's defense let it down, ranking near the bottom of the league in several categories. Analyst Ryan Clark spoke about this on "Get Up" on Tuesday morning.

"Absolutely, I mean, if you watch that game last night, and you think about, especially early on last season, we've watched people run for more miles against the Cincinnati Bengals than David Goggins. The Bengals are trying to figure out a way to capitalize on having one of the best quarterbacks of this generation. So, what they did in the offseason was re-sign Tee Higgins, re-sign Jamar Chase.

"But now you're looking at a defense that hasn't improved. Not only has it not improved but you haven't signed your best player and one of the few impact players you had on that side of the football. If you're Joe Burrow, the reason you're out here in the preseason is because you know you have to score 40."

Ryan Clark continued to discuss the Bengals' poor roster construction and why it should upset Joe Burrow.

"When you watch this in the preseason, you have to be sick to your stomach because you know there's gonna be some games where you sit in the post-game press conference where you score 35, 38, maybe 41, and you still catch an L."

Get Up @GetUpESPN .@Realrclark25 is concerned the Bengals are "wasting this stage of Joe Burrow's career" 😯

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a contract standoff with defensive star Trey Hendrickson

Part of the reason Ryan Clark expressed frustration with the Cincinnati Bengals is because of the contract dispute with defensive end Trey Hendrickson. He is one of the biggest defensive stars on the Bengals but is in a contract standoff with the team. The sticking point for the standoff appears to be guaranteed money in an extension.

While he is under contract this season, he held out until July 30 before showing up to training camp. However, he has not participated in practice. He is a four-time Pro Bowler.

Ryan Clark has expressed that without Hundrickson, the bad Bengals defense will get even worse. As a result, there is a risk that the team will further waste the generational talent that is Joe Burrow.

